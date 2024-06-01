Footy factory at the Foxes

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Fifteen.

That’s how many interleague representatives the Narre North Foxes Under-16 Girls Black team has in 2024.

It’s an astounding figure for one club; made more preposterous that the number is from just one team.

It comes off the back of a series of clinics the club ran in 2017 to encourage female participation.

“We’re pretty lucky we’ve got with the quality of girls we have coming through the Foxes,” said coach Greg Brittain, who was part of setting up those initial clinics.

“We set our minds to trying to set up one team eight years ago and it was amazing how many girls took to footy.

“It took off straight away and we know have (approximately) a 60-40 share of males and females so the growth has been amazing to the point where we now field sides in every age group.”

That the team is predominantly made up of bottom-agers jostling with older girls for interleague positions further highlights their quality.

“The girls genuinely want to learn and get better,” Brittain added.

“It’s exciting to watch it now knowing where it has come from.

“I want to develop these players this year so they’re ready to hit it next year because I think there would be no bigger buzz than to see some of these girls make it.”

Below is a breakdown of each of the Foxes’ squad members.

Ella Bologa: A School Sports Victoria and Next Generation Academy member for Melbourne due to her Indigenous heritage, the midfielder’s resume is already looking stacked. She was also part of the Kickstart Program for young Indigenous talent last season and is expected to push for Dandenong Stingrays in the coming years.

Lilly Brittain – Like Bologa. Brittain is a School Sports Victoria and Melbourne NGA prospect as a midfielder-forward. She also represented the Victorian Aboriginal Community Services Association in Bendigo in November, winning best-on-ground.

Annie Clish – A midfielder who rotates into the forward line who has is part of the School Sports Victoria Team.

Kiara Harvey: A powerful defender in her first season at the Foxes, Harvey has spent time training with Gippsland Power. First season at the club and she’s in the interleague. Spent time training with Gippsland Power. Powerful through the backline.

Harper Fabien: A genuine utility, Fabien has played just six games of footy in her career and catches the eye with her skills. Total of six games and made the interleague squad.Wing/back/forward

Alysha Turfboer: A ruck who rotates into the defence, Turfboer uses her size to her advantage.

Charlee-Jo Bowden: Strong in the contest, Bowden is willing to do the dirty work in-and-under, dominant once the ball hits the deck in the backline.

Zoe Poulto: Swings between the forward and backline where she showcases her nice skillset.

Zaalih Robinson: A true centre-half-back, Robinson is a nice size and excellent overhead. She can set up play with her efficient kick.

Maya Gillespie: an outside runner who racks up the footy as an outlet from stoppage

Ciena o’Flaherty: A forward who can go into the midfield rotation, O’Flaherty has silky smooth skills and likeable attributes.

Emmersyn Reponen: Another one in her first season of footy, Reponen has made the transition from basketball and taken to the sport well.

Shiloh Little: The Foxes’ second ruck who floats into the backline.

Bridie McIvor: A winger who is improving rapidly. Is coming out of her shell on the wing after playing in a variety of positions in recent years

Scarlet Mills: A centre-half-forward who is hard at the footy, skilful and can find a goal if you need it.

