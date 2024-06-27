Coe back in Frankston colours

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Beaconsfield’s Harrison Coe had his most productive outing at VFL level on Saturday, kicking 2.2 in Frankston’s 18.8 116 to 9.12 66 loss to Brisbane.

The key position player returned to the side after some time on the sidelines and one game at local level and took six marks playing predominantly inside 50.

Teammate Matt Johnson kicked a major to lift his season tally to a club-high 22 goals, having found the big sticks in all but one of his 11 VFL games this season.

Others in action across the league included Matt Nelson (Noble Park, Frankston, 13 disposals), Corey Ellison (Cranbourne, Williamstown, one goal), Deakyn Smith (Doveton, North Melbourne, 17 disposals), and Wal Wuol (Berwick, Northern Bullants, 13 disposals).