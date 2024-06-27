Acts of world harmony

For the first time since the Covid pandemic, students from Noble Park English Language School have performed a spectacular concert of song, costume and dance from around the world.

The International Day concert on 25 June put a spotlight on the talents of a diverse cohort of students taught intensive English at the school.

“With so many nationalities and the difficulties with settling into a new country, the concert is a fabulous day to celebrate such diversity and to foster a sense of belonging,” NPELS disability inclusion leader Colleen Avontuur said.

The joyous program included a parade of nations, an Australian animal song, drumming solos by Year 11 student Maisam Ahmadi as well as performances from Afghan, Chinese, Bollywood, Cambodian traditional performances.

Topping it off, school staff unleashed an energetic ‘Waka Waka’ dance performance.