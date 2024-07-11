Springvale tobacco store hit by ‘targeted attack’

A tobacco store has been scorched in what police believe to be a “targeted attack” in Springvale early on Thursday 11 July.

Emergency services were called to a shop fully ablaze on Springvale Road about 4.30am.

Victoria Police stated that they were treating the “suspicious” fire as a “targeted attack”.

An arson chemist was set to attend the scene that morning.

Meanwhile, police were also investigating a car fire on Glassford Avenue, Springvale South a short time later.

“Detectives believe the two fires are linked at this stage,” a police spokesperson stated.

No one was in the store or in the car at the time.

Springvale CFA and Fire Rescue Victoria brigades brought the shop fire under control in about 14 minutes. The scene was declared safe at 5.51am.

The car fire was extinguished and declared under control by firefighters at 4.50am, and deemed safe at 5.34am.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au