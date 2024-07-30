Dandenong dominant at frigid Frankston

By Jonty Ralphsmith

It was a Dandenong demolition.

In torrid conditions at Kinetic Stadium, Frankston, on Saturday, Dandenong kept the fancied Eastern Ranges to just two goals for the entire day, winning 15.11 101 to 2.8 20.

An 11-goal to one first half set the game up.

The conditions set in after halftime, with Dandenong’s pressure and intensity unbelievable in the third term.

After a first half where the Stingrays showed their offensive weapons, the Rays dug deep, with backmen Charlie Orchard and Riak Andrew leading an irrepressible defensive effort, while Elwood Peckett, Harry Doughton and Toby Sinnema clogged the Eastern forward 50.

Highlighting the exceptional defence, Eastern had 38 inside 50s – just nine fewer than Dandenong – despite their scoring difficulty.

The ball was almost exclusively in the Ranges’ forward half in the third term, but they weren’t given any room to convert, while Dandenong converted its only two opportunities, both in the first five minutes.

The Rays kept the intensity high with a three-goal-to-one last term, their conversion on a wet day another impressive component of the victory.

Sam Toner kicked five goals in a dominant forward display on a day his highly-regarded brother, Mitch, made his Talent League debut.

Ruck Jordan Doherty and midfield quartet Cooper Hynes, Harvey Langford, Peckett and Doughton helped a bloodthirsty midfield battle, where they were +22 in possessions and laid 86 tackles.

Most pleasing for Dandenong was the even spread of performances across the team.

Below is a breakdown of each player’s contribution to the big win.

Cooper Hynes: Played with his usual strength and power in the midfield, with a late goal capping off his day.

Harvey Langford: Day finished early with a split lip but was clean and classy in the wet.

Harry Doughton: Arguably the pressure player’s best game of the season, his hunger and polish in the contest underlined a hard working 26-disposal day.

Riak Andrew: Had some important one-on-one wins against the stronger-bodied full forward Remy Maclean, who was kept goalless.

Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves: Looked to take the game on playing on the wing and was part of plenty of transition play.

Henry Hayes: His desperation in the second half inside 50 was symbolic of the hunger of the Stingrays.

Kane Hurst: Showed his ability to play on small and tall opponents, rarely beaten one-on-one.

Tahj De La Rue: Was willing to put his head over the footy in defence and provided some clean rebound.

Jordan Doherty: Has become a regular performer and was an aerial presence despite the weather and took it on with his disposal.

Justin Barnes: A last quarter goal from 50 was the highlight of Barnes’ complete hard-running performance.

Charlie Orchard: Was clean and composed, giving repeat efforts all day. Led the defensive effort and used it well.

Archie Le Clerc: Was influential as Dandenong established a lead in the first half. A lead up forward with sticky mits taking a team-high six marks, he also converted a second quarter shot from 30 on the boundary.

Sam Toner: Kicked two first quarter goals and finished with five. Has translated his strong form at Narre Warren into the Coates League, proving tough to beat aerially.

Sonny Campbell-Farrell: Was crucial in the clinches, with his pressure coming to the fore in the wet, laying eight tackles.

Elwood Peckett: Probably Dandenong’s best, Peckett played in the midfield with 13 bruising tackles influential in the conditions. Also showed his power through traffic and kicked two goals.

Toby Sinnema: Returned to the wing role he’s played for most of the season, and his defensive running in the third quarter a key piece in stymying Eastern’s brief momentum.

Zak Smith: Had some important moments in defence and wasn’t overawed on debut.

Nate Merchant: Played as a hit-up forward and took some nice grabs.

Coren Giliam: Was the deepest forward at times and kicked the first goal of the game after taking a strong mark.

Mitch Toner: The Vic Country under-16s representative played forward and brought intensity and aggression. Didn’t kick one, but set three up: one with a brutal tackle, two with efficient disposals. One of those assists was to brother, Sam.

Riley Hillard: Took some intercept marks and laid a goal-saving tackle.

Fraser Marino: Not a day for talls, but he still was imposing with his aggressive follow-up.

Quinn Harvey: The athletic player worked well off the halfback line.

Dandenong’s girls, meanwhile, got the worst of the conditions in a double header for the second consecutive week and went down 3.9 27 to 1.0 6 in an ugly scrap.

Key-position-player Zoe Besanko was played in defence on gun draft prospect Georgie Brisbane, kept to just one goal in an enticing duel.

Tahlia Sanger continued her strong form, getting to lots of contests in a rugged display, while gun netballer Alice Cunnington moved smoothly despite the conditions.

Lilian Snow also played a complete game and kicked the Rays’ only goal and Elli Symonds was again promising in her second match back from injury.