Popular Gulls youngster earns VFL call up

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Tooradin youngster Jesse Craven made his VFL debut on Saturday following strong form for the Seagulls and Gippsland in the Coates Talent League.

The emerging utility was part of the Casey lineup during the club’s heavy loss to premiership frontrunners Footscray on Friday.

Playing as both an inside and outside midfielder in his 10 Coates League games in 2024, the 19-year-old has averaged 19 disposals and five tackles.

It’s the 176cm player’s third year at the Power, returning this season as an overaged player and discussed around the club as a professional and selfless player.

It’s a sentiment that Tooradin Dalmore senior coach Jordan Kelly echoes, having played Craven across multiple lines in his six games for the West Gippsland Football Football Netball League club in 2024.

“We’ve thrown him around a lot but he’ll do whatever you ask and he just delivers,” Kelly said.

“He’s completely ready-made, I reckon he’s as good a young player as you’ll find in the competition.

“He comes in and is one of our top-liners – it’s not a shock he’s playing VFL.”

Kelly singled out Craven’s game against sixth-placed Warragul Industrials on ANZAC Day as a game that showed he belonged at senior footy, where he went close to winning the medal as a gamebreaking halfback

In his six games for the Gulls this season, Craven has been named in the best four times.

While he managed jut four disposals playing limited minutes as the 23rd man for Casey, Kelly is confident he has traits transferable to the state league.

“I think he’ll take that step – his skill level and IQ is 100 per cent there and he’s super clean,” Kelly said.

“I have no doubt he’ll have a long VFL career which is pretty cool for the club.”