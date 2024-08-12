City does its bit on a bizarre night

By Marcus Uhe

Sport has been described as the best kind of reality television for its sheer unpredictability and unscripted drama that the likes of Stephen Spielberg and James Cameron could only dream.

And the season of Dandenong City is shaping up as a Hollywood thriller, with yet another twist thrown into an already captivating plot.

Friday night’s clash at home with Port Melbourne could have assured them a finals place, pending other results, making them the first in the history of the National Premier League (NPL) Victoria to do so following promotion the previous year.

With Melbourne Knights’ game against Dandenong Thunder in Sunshine scheduled for a 7.30 kick off on Friday night, 15 minutes before City’s, the result of that game would be known with time remaining in the later clash.

As spectators feasted on pre-game cevapi and the smoke of the barbecue wafted over the Filipovic Stand end of the ground, the stadium announcer at a crisp Frank Holohan Soccer Complex outlined the context of what was about to unfold.

The glorious winter sunshine from earlier in the day had given way to a still, clear night that became considerably chilly in no time in the heart of Endeavour Hills, with a positive result from the home side set to be the best source of warmth and comfort.

Three points for both City and Thunder, and City’s quest to make history would be rubber-stamped.

City entered the pitch in their home white kits and the Sharks in navy blue, they too playing with critical consequences at stake, still in contention for a finals berth with one round remaining.

Across town, the corresponding clash did not begin on scheduled time.

At 7.52, seven minutes into City’s clash, Damian Iaconis found the back of the net with a simple finish from close range.

Vindication for their early intent in a physical contest, City was clearly leaving nothing to chance.

But against the run of play, Port Melbourne hit back at the 15 minute mark to level the scores, as home fans began to mutter frustrations under their steamy breath.

Four minutes later, at 8.04pm, an announcement echoed around the Complex that stunned fans; Thunder’s clash with Melbourne Knights had been abandoned for the night, with reasoning yet to be revealed.

It would come to pass via statements on both club’s social media pages that the game did not proceed due to the playing kits of both teams clashing, with no date at the time set for a postponement.

The announcement burst the gravitas of the evening like a balloon, but City knew they still had a job to do, and with scores level, they had a fight on their hands.

Some willing challenges from both teams suggested that neither would take a backwards step, and frustration for City intensified even further when Kenny Athiu’s goal in the 20th minute was immediately waved-off, having begun his run in an offside position.

City re-took the lead thanks to Iaconis once again, the beneficiary of what appeared a deliberate play from a set-piece orchestrated by Danny Kim from a dead ball.

They took the one-goal advantage into the long break, before a five-goal second half saw chaos unfold.

Valli Cesnik completed a brilliant run past a pair of defenders that originated in the City back half to put his side 3-1 ahead early in the second half, to make the prospect of keeping finals prospects alive even more difficult for his previous club.

A two-goal cushion gave City every right to shut-up shop, but they refused to lie down, continuing to press for more.

Their thirst for net-ripples would bring them unstuck, however, and by the 69th minute, the Sharks had levelled proceedings again.

The first of the pair came from a corner, while the second saw City completely exposed on the counter attack, adding further spice to an already intoxicating evening.

Will Bower ensured scores remained level for only a heartbeat, scoring in the 70th minute with his right foot on a terribly acute angle to put City back ahead, and a tap-in from Brad Plant in stoppage time ensured City did all they could on a dramatic and somewhat anticlimactic evening, the final score reading 5-3 in the home side’s favour.

The three points eliminates Port Melbourne from snatching sixth place, and throws the heat right back on Melbourne Knights, who will need to win both its final two matches and hope City does not secure the three points against Heidelberg in round 26.

Heidelberg can climb as high as third, if it secures maximum points, meaning neither side will be dishing out favours come Sunday afternoon.

With Thunder’s fixture to be replayed on Monday night, 12 August, City will know exactly what is required of it when it takes the pitch.