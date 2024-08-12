Corresponding kits postponed Thunder contest

By Marcus Uhe

Dandenong Thunder’s round 25 National Premier League (NPL) Victoria contest against Melbourne Knights in Sunshine was postponed to Monday night, 12 August, having not proceeded in its originally fixtured time slot of 7.30 on Friday night.

Both clubs confirmed on their respective Facebook pages that the game did not proceed due to a kit clash.

The Knights have a red home strip with white shorts, while Thunder has a pink away strip with white shorts and a red and black striped home kit.

Given it was a Knights home game, competition rules state that Thunder is required to provide a “sufficient alternate playing strip.”

Thunder took to Facebook to clarify the situation on Friday night.

“Tonight’s match Melbourne Knights v Dandenong Thunder has been postponed until further notice due to a kit clash called by FFV (Football Federation Victoria),” the statement read.

“Thank you for your understanding, we will update you soon.”

The Knights did the same, before it was announced on Saturday night that the contest would be played on Monday night instead.

Unfortunately the contest will take place after the Dandenong Journal’s print deadline.

Eagerly watching the contest will be rivals of both clubs, in Dandenong City.

Should Thunder collect the three points, City will qualify for finals, as the Knights will be five points in arrears with one round of the season to play.

Thunder lost to the Knights 3-0 in their previous meeting, in May at George Andrews Reserve.