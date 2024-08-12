Homeless service proposes central Dandenong apartments

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A proposal for a six-storey apartment building on the western fringe of central Dandenong has been lodged with the State Government.

Homelessness and social services provider Melbourne City Mission has submitted for a planning permit for 65 apartments on a vacant 2.6 hecare lot on 7 Abbott Street.

In a brief description on a State Government website, the U-shaped development includes an internal courtyard and basement.

It would provide 39 one-bedroom apartments, 23 two-bedroom units and 3 three-bedroom apartments.

The proposal has yet to be put on public notice, ahead of a final decision by the Planning Minister.