Dandenong continue winning ways

By Jonty Ralphsmith

A fast starting Dandenong proved too proficient for Calder at Shepley Oval on Saturday in a battle of two teams which have risen through the middle of the season.

The Stingrays got the job done 13.9 87 to 9.12 66 to maintain its spot in fifth on the Talent League table heading into the last round of the season.

Berwick’s Tairon Ah-Mu kicked two early goals to help give Dandenong a 22-point lead at quarter time, with Harry Doughton and Elwood Peckett both starting well in the midfield.

Calder was able to claw its way back through the middle of the game and found the lead midway through the last quarter before the hosts found another gear.

Jordan Doherty kicked two goals in quick succession to cap off another impressive showing playing predominantly as a mobile key forward.

Bottom-ager Archie Le Clerc and crafty small Coren Giliam also kicked late goals to give the Rays breathing space.

The Rays’ defence was typically strong, with Kane Hurst winning his one-on-ones and disposing of it well with his 15 possessions and Charlie Orchard also helping combat Calder’s forward launches.

Pakenham’s Tahj De La Rue also performed well on the day, and has been solid in recent times, averaging 13 disposals and three tackles playing across multiple lines in 2024.

The Stingrays boys will take on Gippsland at Morwell on Saturday to finish off its regular season, with next week’s results to dictate the wildcard fixture.

Meanwhile, the girls were impressive in defeating Geelong 8.8 56 to 4.7 31 at Avalon Airport Oval.

Jemma Reynolds and Kayla Dalgleish got things started in a fiercely contested midfield battle, with three first quarter Rays goals giving them the ascendancy.

Youngsters Matilda Argus and Alice Cunnington both impressed against an organised outfit.

The Rays will face Gippsland at Morwell to finish the regular season and are well positioned to go deep into finals.