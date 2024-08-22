Beaconsfield blitz on Bayswater

By David Nagel

Beaconsfield has capped off its Eastern Division One finals preparations in super-impressive style with a fast-starting 20.12(132) to 6.6(42) victory over Bayswater on Saturday.

Incoming ruck Ryan Williamson put the ball in the path of Mitch Szybkowski for the first centre clearance of the day; and the Eagles were off the races.

Just 90 seconds later Charlie Muley had the first of the afternoon on the board; with the Eagles booting a best-of-the-season 9.1 for the opening term, eclipsing their previous best quarter of 7.2 against Mooroolbark in round three.

This one was all over in a heartbeat, with Szybkowski then kicking a right-foot snap from stoppage, before Hayden Brough kicked the home side’s third in six minutes with a clever left foot set shot from the boundary.

Full-forward Bryce Galvin then gave the visitors some respite, kicking truly after some great work from midfielder Paul Hassbroek; before the Eagles kicked into another gear.

They kicked six unanswered goals in 20 minutes of play, with Muley and the returning Darren Minchington kicking two apiece.

Muley kicked two consecutive long bombs, one from the scoreboard pocket and one from the clubroom half-forward flank, while Minchington twice outmaneuvered his opponent to take chest marks in front of goal.

Jake Bowd and Szybkowski put the finishing touches on a brilliant quarter of football; the Eagles 42 points ahead at quarter time.

An 11-goal first quarter settled down after the break, with the Eagles winning all four quarters; the last one narrowly.

Minchington and defender Nick McPherson were quality inclusions for the Eagles, who now have an eight-day break before taking on Montrose in Sunday’s elimination final at Boronia.

Muley ended the day with four goals for the winners, and Brough three, while two each to Bowd, Minchington, Szybkowski and Jafar Ocaa gave the scorecard a nice even feel.

Szybkowski, Josh Mounter and Hayden Brown provided the main drive for the Eagles, while Williamson and muley did a good job of sharing the load in the ruck.

Gun defender Brandon White was also in everything for the Eagles; who finish the season with 11 wins and in fifth position on the ladder.

BEACONSFIELD 9.1 13.4 18.7 20.12(132)

BAYSWATER 2.1 4.1 4.3 6.6(42)

Beaconsfield Goals: Charlie Muley 4, Hayden Brough 3, Jake Bowd 2, Darren Minchington 2, Jafar Ocaa 2, Mitch Szybkowski 2, Myles Currie, Kade De La Rue, Devon Smith, Tylah Stokoe, Ryan Williamson. Best: Mitch Szybkowski, Joshua Mounter, Hayden Brown, Charlie Muley, Ryan Williamson, Brandon White.

Bayswater Goals: Bryce Galvin 2, Ben White 2, Zachary Deane, Bailey Hardy. Best: Ben White, Joshua Treeby, Bailey Hardy, Lachlan Amey, Matthew Higgins, Christian Poe.

Other Games: Doncaster 11.9(75) def by Mooroolbark 14.14(98), Park Orchards 12.18(900 def Mitcham 2.9(21), South Belgrave 15.10(100) def North Ringwood 13.8(86), Wantirna South 10.9(69) def by Montrose 12.15(87).

Ladder: Park Orchards 68, South Belgrave 56, Mitcham 52, Montrose 48, Beaconsfield 44/ Mooroolbark 36, North Ringwood 20, Bayswater 20, Doncaster 12, Wantirna South 4.

Finals Fixture – Week 1

Tormore Reserve, Boronia

Saturday 24 August – Qualifying Final – South Belgrave (2) v Mitcham (3).

Sunday 25 August – Elimination Final – Montrose (4) v Beaconsfield (5).