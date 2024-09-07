Doves looking to bounce back

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Doveton coach Matt Stapleton is confident his side can respond from its 74-point drubbing at the hands of Murrumbeena in the second semi final of its Southern Football Netball League finals campaign.

The Doves were competitive against the wind in the first quarter of its Division 2 clash at Ben Kavanagh Reserve, before being smashed around the footy and unable to stop the onslaught.

The Doves struggled to adapt to the conditions and were unable to use the wind to their advantage when they had it on their side.

“You rack yourself with questions about why did this happen but credit goes to the opposition, they handled the conditions well and we couldn’t get our hands on the footy,” coach Matt Stapleton said.

“I think now we have to look forward to this weekend and the opportunity in front of us.”

The Doves will take on East Malvern on Sunday at 2pm at Ben Kavanagh Reserve, with the winner to progress to the grand final.

It will be the third time in the past five games that the two teams have squared off, with Doveton following up a two-point loss in the penultimate round of the season with a 13-point qualifying final victory.

Having been competitive in every game this year with a maximum losing margin of 18 points, Stapleton is confident Saturday’s game was an aberration.

“We didn’t have too many winners across the field all day – I won’t look at it and think there’s a real problem here,” Stapleton said.

“Sometimes you have those days and whilst you don’t want them to be in big games, that was our reality.

“At training, it will be about reinforcing what we’ve done all year, we won’t change anything, it’s just about putting it behind you.

“The opportunity is there for us this week.”