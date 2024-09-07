Emerging Stingrays show their wares

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The Dandenong Stingrays girls had a suite of girls playing in under-17s representative matches across the weekend.

Ahead of the Coates Talent League finals series, a pair of showcase games were played for the best 2025 AFLW draft prospects.

A nationals game involving the best talent across the country was played at GMHBA Stadium, Geelong, on Saturday involving highly regarded twins Nalu and Mizuki Brothwell.

Nalu Brothwell has spent the season forward, finishing the year with nine goals in three games, with her athleticism and marking catching the eye.

Mizuki has intercepted well and provided drive off halfback.

With limited football exposure prior to 2024, the Stingrays coaching staff were bullish on the pair’s potential, with head coach Josh Moore providing an insight into the pair in preseason.

“My first impressions were that they were a good size, really athletic, and still had lots to learn about the fundamentals,” Moore said in February.

“We didn’t have any expectations, we just wanted to give them the opportunity to train at a higher level; they had only played six or seven games of footy in their life.

“In hindsight, bringing them in early was the best thing we could’ve done because if you fast forward eight months, it’s extraordinary how much they’ve developed.

“They’re starting to get an idea of fundamentals and positioning and leading patterns and that sort of footy side of things.

“Because they’re so dedicated at getting better, they’re reaping the rewards – it has been so exciting to watch.”

Meanwhile, the best Victoria Country players not selected in the nationals showcase played a match against Victoria Metro at La Trobe University, Bundoora, on Sunday.

The following Stingrays took part: Nikita Harris, Molly Reimers, Charlotte Gilmore, Matilda Argus, Lily Snow and Evelyn Connolly.

Harris is a tackling machine, averaging 10.7 per game, first in the competition among players to play at least five games, Argus is a composed smooth mover, Reimers and Connolly are both smart forwards, Snow is a strong left footer and Gilmore has played 19 games across the past two seasons.