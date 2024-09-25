Premiership skipper misses perfect season by the bob of a head

By David Nagel

Anyone who loves a dabble on the horses will know the story well; missing out on one leg of the quaddie by a short-half-head!

It sort of sums up the season of Nar Nar Goon captain Trent Armour, who went within one vote in the WGFNC league medal of completing the perfect season in football.

But, unlike us punters out there…Armour will still be remembered as a winner.

Armour secured three of the big four in 2024, being premiership captain, winning the best-on-ground medal in the grand final win over Phillip Island and winning the Goon’s senior club best and fairest award.

Winning a club best and fairest in a premiership year is considered one of the greatest achievements in the game.

The fourth leg of the quaddie; the league best and fairest award, came down to a two-way battle between Armour and Phillip Island superstar Hayden Bruce.

Bruce polled 36 votes, to win by one from Armour, who finished seven votes clear of Cora Lynn midfielder Jimmy Munro in third place.

Armour has the utmost respect for Bruce; as he understands the pressure associated with being one of the best players in the business.

The two collided head to head on grand final day this year; with Armour coming out the winner.

“The pressure; yeah I try not to put that on my mind too much; he’s (Bruce) a ripper player and a ripper bloke so it’s pretty humbling to be thought of as being up there with him as well,” Armour said of Bruce post-match.

“You don’t want to put too much pressure on yourself; it’s all about the team and playing my role for the team as best as possible.

“I’ve got 100-percent respect for Phillip Island; five years running in the grand final, two premierships, they’re so consistent and they’ve got heaps of good young talent coming through.

“They played good footy; but we played our best when it mattered most today and that got us across the line.”

Armour won Nar Nar Goon’s best and fairest award on Friday night, with the presentation ceremony held at Gumbuya World.

Other notable performers were Harry Brain, who finished runner up to Armour in the best and fairest count, and centre half-back James Cairns, who won the Most Consistent Award.

Aidan Pipicelli was named Most Determined, while Luke Bettio was named Most Improved player of the senior group.

Jarrod Hamling won the best and fairest in the reserves, from Riley Murphy and Max McGreal.

Cooper Pursell was named Most Determined in the twos, with Lachlan Graham Most Improved.

Superstar photographer Kylie Pipicelli won the coveted Best Club Person Award.