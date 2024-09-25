Walking to better health

You’ve heard of physical health and mental health, but have you ever come across the term ‘social health’? Social health is the wellbeing that we experience as a result of our connections with the people around us.

Social relationships matter at every age. In our younger years, activities like school and university bring us into frequent interaction with others. But in our adult lives, work and family commitments can make spontaneous opportunities for connection harder to come by. And the cost is significant: social isolation has been linked to everything from mental illness and emotional distress to higher risks of dementia, stroke and heart disease.

The good news that there are lots of simple ways to build social health — for example, taking up a new hobby like joining a Heart Foundation Walking group. Walking is a free, low-impact physical activity that offers a wealth of health benefits, including reducing heart disease risk and protecting against mental health issues like depression. Walking in a group gives you access to all these positive health impacts, as well as to the social benefits of spending time with others.

Heart Foundation Walking is one of Australia’s largest free walking programs, with hundreds of groups across Australia. Rosanne, one of the program’s many volunteer Walk Organisers, has seen the impacts of communal walking up close.

“You foster a sense of community among walkers, creating a supportive network of likeminded people,” she says.

That sense of community can lead to fun, friendship and a regular fitness habit, and it can also be protective against some of the challenges that life throws up along the way.

“The social involvement has gone a long way to improving my mental health,” says one walking group participant.

So, what are you waiting for? No matter your age, fitness level or location, you can start or join a Heart Foundation Walking group and enjoy the impacts of better physical, emotional and social health. If you’d rather walk independently or on your own schedule, sign up for a free Personal Walking Plan that’s developed by experts and tailored to your fitness level.

