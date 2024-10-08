Langford addresses pick one talk

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong co-captain Harvey Langford has addressed the possibility of getting selected at pick 1 in the AFL National Draft in November.

Speaking to the media at the AFL National Combine on Friday, the lifelong Richmond supporter gave an insight into the emotions surrounding the talk of his rise.

“It’s pretty hard to think about,” he said of the prospect of having his name read out first.

“It’s always been my dream since I was two years old but to think there is a possibility for number one is pretty amazing and I guess we’ll just see how it all pans out.

“There obviously will be heaps of pressure coming in to next year but I think I’ll be able to handle it pretty well, I have got heaps of support around me so that will help me out heaps.”

Langford joint-won the Larke Medal as the best performed player at the Under-18s AFL National Championships – boys, averaging 26 disposals, six marks and three tackles as a midfielder-forward.

While Langford grew up with Dustin Martin posters on his wall, it’s Marcus Bontempelli who he models his game off and he believes his skillset would be an attractive proposition for AFL clubs.

“He’s obviously a big bigger of a midfielder, just how he’s able to go down forward and impact on the scoreboard and in the air is something I try and do,” Langford said of Bontempelli.

“I really thrive on how hard I work and everything I do.

“I put my best foot forward and I get the most out of everything and in the future, a bit of leadership as well is something I can hopefully achieve.”