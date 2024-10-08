Celebration of all things Doveton

Hundreds swarmed to Autumn Place for the return of the annual Celebrate Doveton festival on Friday 4 October.

As part of the family-friendly fun, visitors enjoyed face painting, a stupendous magic show, VR demonstration, animal farms, goodie bags, information stalls and a chance to win a shopping voucher.

Groups such as Doveton Neighbourhood Learning Centre (DNLC), Doveton College, Our Place Doveton, Autumn Place Hub and Doveton Library got behind the day.

The aim was to create an event where everyone feels welcome and celebrated, says DNLC centre manager Paula Correia.

A Doveton College spokesperson said it was “truly a community-driven event”.

“We’ve seen such enthusiasm from students and parents alike. It’s a wonderful opportunity to connect with each other outside of the school setting.”