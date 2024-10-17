Coomoora hangs on in Turf 2 thriller

By Marcus Uhe

Life in Turf 2 has begun in stunning fashion for Coomoora with a thrilling final over win over Lyndale at home on Saturday.

With just four deliveries remaining in Saturday’s play, a pair of Roos debutants in Sam Wetering and Jackson Noske guided the Turf 3 premiers home in a cliff-hanger at Coomoora Reserve.

The third of Coomoora’s debutants on Saturday, in Jarrod Munday, was instrumental in anchoring the chase of Lyndale’s 189, top-scoring with 48 in the middle order – all without any boundaries.

He added 80 for the third wicket in an important partnership with Joel Robertson, but his run out and Dean Krelle’s dismissal with the score on 155 threatened to unravel.

Munday and captain Liam Hard departed in quick succession shortly after to make it a collapse of 4/24, but the pair of ex-Premier cricketers provided the calm heads when required to steer the Roos home.

Rajika Fernando took 4/42 for Lyndale, having claimed the big wickets of Rahoul Pankhania, Nick Suppree, Jarrod Munday and Dean Krelle.

Earlier, Michael Klonaridis decimated Lyndale’s middle order, taking 5/53 from his 12 overs, having ruined Lyndale’s solid start with the bat.

From 1/87, the visitors lost 8/102 in the back half of their innings with no batter passing 50.

Usman Ali (45) and Keith Ash (39) started the season brightly and added 60 for the second wicket, but things fell away for Lyndale upon Ash’s dismissal.

At Cranbourne, the Eagles’ boom recruit at the top of the order made an instant impact, with new captain-coach Harrison Carlyon showcasing his all-round talent in the Eagles’ opening game of the year against St Mary’s.

Carlyon’s 73 off just 58 balls, featuring nine fours and a six, got his new side off to an excellent start, helping them to post 233 in 44 overs before his 12 overs of spin netted him 1/30 as the Saints reached just 159.

The Jersey international was the clear standout for Cranbourne with the bat, with fellow debutant Mohit Bisht adding a brisk 42.

With the ball, the Eagles took regular wickets to wrap the Saints’ innings up in the final over for just 159.

47 from Junaid Kari and 35 from former Merinda Park batter Rumesh Ranasinghe were the shining lights with the bat for St Mary’s, but seven batters dismissed for single-figure scores made chasing the total extremely difficult.

Tim Fathers and Martin Kelly each took three wickets for Cranbourne at miserly economy rates to keep the pressure on.

Parkmore, meanwhile, began life under Niranjan Kumar’s dual leadership roles with a six-wicket win over Narre Warren.

The Pirates pillaged the Magpies for 133 in 43 overs, completing the chase in the 31st over.

Amila Ratnaike played a lone hand for Narre Warren with the bat, hitting 74 of his team’s total, with coach John Mentiplay’s 15 the next best contribution.

Parkmore gave a disciplined bowling performance, offering just six extras, with debutant Ankit Saxena taking 3/23 from his nine overs.

Parkmore completed the chase in the 31st over, thanks to strong contributions from Satheesh Fernandu and Kyle Gwynne.

Fernandu hit 42 of his 51 runs in boundaries and contributed the vast majority of the 57-run opening partnership, before cameos from Josh Tonna and Ben Graham helped Parkmore over the line.