Casey Cannons celebrate season

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The Casey Cannons Hockey Club celebrated the 2024 season on Friday night at Pakenham Racecourse.

The Best and Fairest function was an excellent chance for the club to reflect on a successful season where the men’s firsts’ team reached the grand final, and the women’s firsts, along with a host of lower grade teams, also qualified for finals.

Below is a full list of award winners.

Best Senior Club Person: Jessica Rowland.

Simplicity Funerals Cares Award: Karen Martz.

Senior Games Milestones

100 Games: Luke Westendorp, Steve Stuart, Ebony Williamson, Emma Harris, Rebecca Wagg, Charlotte Davis, Matthew Hollway, Rachelle Smith, April Picton, Jordan McDonald.

150 Games: Sean Dack, Brooke Hyland, Jasjit Singh.

200 Games: Lorraine Ritchie, Leigh Welsh, Tegen Hyland.

250 Games: Craig Moore, Cameron Ritchie.

300 Games: Matthew Light, Jessica Rowland, Nick Alards.

450 Games: Hilary Doulton.

800 Games: Fiona Young.

SENIOR TEAM AWARDS

MEN’S VIC LEAGUE 2

Best and Fairest: Cameron Ritchie

Runner up Best and Fairest: Tristan Chaffey

Coaches Award: Joshua Watson

MEN’S VIC LEAGUE 2 RESERVE

Best & Fairest: Jason Moult

Runners up Best and Fairest: Tadhg McCurran

Coaches Award: Rhylee Johnson

MEN’S METRO 2

Best and Fairest: Alfie Ray

Runners up Best and Fairest: Mark Dowel

Coaches Award: Jesse Jelavic

WOMEN’S VIC LEAGUE 1

Best and Fairest: Samantha Wagg

Runner up Best and Fairest: Leandra McLaughlan

Coaches Award: Tegen Hyland, Rebecca Wagg

WOMEN’S VIC LEAGUE 1 RESERVE

Best and Fairest: Bec Cheater

Runner up Best and Fairest: Lizzy Maciulaitis

Most Improved: Kimberlee Davidge

WOMEN’S PENNANT E SOUTH EAST

Best and Fairest: Lauren Symmons

Runner up Best and Fairest: Fiona Young

Coaches Award: Sophie Kimm

WOMEN’S METRO 1 SOUTH

Best and Fairest: Kenslie Oliver

Runner up Best and Fairest: Rachelle Smith

Most Improved: Kiara Gilbert

MASTERS 45+ CSE

Best and Fairest: Lizzy Maciulaitis

Runner up Best and Fairest: Murray Anderson

UNDER 16 MIXED DISTRICT SE

Best and Fairest: Lachlan Light

Runners up Best and Fairest: Nur Ilham Amin Bin Iszehar, Mikayla Fry

Coaches Award: Sophie Kimm

PERPETUAL SHIELD ENGRAVING

Senior Club Person: Jessica Rowland

Junior Club Person: Matilda Dowel

Men’s Firsts Best and Fairest: Cameron Ritchie

Women’s Firsts Best and Fairest: Samantha Wagg

Life Member: David Hyland