Casey Cannons celebrate season

By Jonty Ralphsmith
The Casey Cannons Hockey Club celebrated the 2024 season on Friday night at Pakenham Racecourse.
The Best and Fairest function was an excellent chance for the club to reflect on a successful season where the men’s firsts’ team reached the grand final, and the women’s firsts, along with a host of lower grade teams, also qualified for finals.
Below is a full list of award winners.
Best Senior Club Person: Jessica Rowland.
Simplicity Funerals Cares Award: Karen Martz.
Senior Games Milestones
100 Games: Luke Westendorp, Steve Stuart, Ebony Williamson, Emma Harris, Rebecca Wagg, Charlotte Davis, Matthew Hollway, Rachelle Smith, April Picton, Jordan McDonald.
150 Games: Sean Dack, Brooke Hyland, Jasjit Singh.
200 Games: Lorraine Ritchie, Leigh Welsh, Tegen Hyland.
250 Games: Craig Moore, Cameron Ritchie.
300 Games: Matthew Light, Jessica Rowland, Nick Alards.
450 Games: Hilary Doulton.
800 Games: Fiona Young.
SENIOR TEAM AWARDS
MEN’S VIC LEAGUE 2
Best and Fairest: Cameron Ritchie
Runner up Best and Fairest: Tristan Chaffey
Coaches Award: Joshua Watson
MEN’S VIC LEAGUE 2 RESERVE
Best & Fairest: Jason Moult
Runners up Best and Fairest: Tadhg McCurran
Coaches Award: Rhylee Johnson
MEN’S METRO 2
Best and Fairest: Alfie Ray
Runners up Best and Fairest: Mark Dowel
Coaches Award: Jesse Jelavic
WOMEN’S VIC LEAGUE 1
Best and Fairest: Samantha Wagg
Runner up Best and Fairest: Leandra McLaughlan
Coaches Award: Tegen Hyland, Rebecca Wagg
WOMEN’S VIC LEAGUE 1 RESERVE
Best and Fairest: Bec Cheater
Runner up Best and Fairest: Lizzy Maciulaitis
Most Improved: Kimberlee Davidge
WOMEN’S PENNANT E SOUTH EAST
Best and Fairest: Lauren Symmons
Runner up Best and Fairest: Fiona Young
Coaches Award: Sophie Kimm
WOMEN’S METRO 1 SOUTH
Best and Fairest: Kenslie Oliver
Runner up Best and Fairest: Rachelle Smith
Most Improved: Kiara Gilbert
MASTERS 45+ CSE
Best and Fairest: Lizzy Maciulaitis
Runner up Best and Fairest: Murray Anderson
UNDER 16 MIXED DISTRICT SE
Best and Fairest: Lachlan Light
Runners up Best and Fairest: Nur Ilham Amin Bin Iszehar, Mikayla Fry
Coaches Award: Sophie Kimm
PERPETUAL SHIELD ENGRAVING
Senior Club Person: Jessica Rowland
Junior Club Person: Matilda Dowel
Men’s Firsts Best and Fairest: Cameron Ritchie
Women’s Firsts Best and Fairest: Samantha Wagg
Life Member: David Hyland