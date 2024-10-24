Life recognition for financial saviour

by Sahar Foladi

A financial counsellor for more than 40 years, Margaret Taig’s dedication has been recognised with the awarding of the Honorary Life Membership of Financial Counselling Victoria.

Known as a pioneer in her field, she started her journey as a volunteer financial counsellor in 1979 at Dandenong Valley Family Care, a year after Financial Counselling Victoria (FCVic) was formed.

Having experienced financial difficulties as the eldest daughter of a self-employed interstate truckie, she was eager to do something as a solution for those experiencing financial hardships.

“Being awarded an Honorary Life Membership of FCVic is the most unexpected, overwhelming and the most humbling experience, and it has caused me to reflect on the many years since I was first introduced to financial counseling.

“I was fully aware of the financial ups and downs a family can experience when household income is either not enough, inconsistent, or when cash flow and expenses do not match and the anguish and heartache when assets are at risk, or the beloved family home is lost.

“This together with a strong sense of community and the ‘Aussie’ value of being there for each other came together in the pioneering world of financial counselling.”

FCVic chief executive Zyl Hovenga-Wauchope praised Ms Taig’s impact in the sector.

“A quiet achiever in the sector, but nonetheless a leader, mentor and dedicated advocate, Margaret’s contributions qualify her as worthy of recognition as a Life Member of the Association.”

She is the fifth and most recent recipient of the award in FCVic’s 46-year history.

Ms Taig remembers her first meeting was attended by just five financial counsellors and draws the comparison to today where there are over 400 financial counsellors in Victoria alone, which is to only expand further.

In her current role of seven years with South East Community Links (SECL) she has been instrumental in delivering the vital ‘Bring Your Bills’ days, which saw large turn-outs and have proven to be an essential free community service.

As reported previously by Star Journal, the event has wiped away more than $500,000 of debt from households in Casey, Cardinia and Greater Dandenong in the past year.

Ms Taig says she enjoys not only the one-to-one service with community members but also working and advocating to reform systems that shape the financial world.

“Whilst reforms and systemic change are essential, some of the most gratifying moments come when through our advocacy, we can change even one person’s life for the better.

“It may be something as small as preventing a service disconnection or at the other end of the scale avoiding the repossession of a home when the sheriff is at the door.”

Known as a “fierce social justice warrior” Ms Taig has an extensive portfolio working across organisations including FCVic’s predecessor organisation CAFCA. She has also been co-convenor of the Southern Metro Network (2011-17) facilitating vital information-sharing and peer support between financial counsellors across several organisations.

One of her pivotal and “rewarding role” has been working at the Dandenong and District Aborigines Cooperative Limited and Casey Aboriginal Gathering Place since 1998.

She says being able to do what she does has unlocked access to financial counselling for many First Nations community members who otherwise may not have accessed the service.

SECL’s head of financial wellbeing Rachna says they are “incredibly proud” of Ms Taig’s recognition.

“Her unwavering commitment has not only empowered individuals facing financial hardship but also shaped the very profession of financial counselling.

“This honorary life membership is a testament to Margaret’s extraordinary contributions, her tireless advocacy, and the lasting impact she continues to have on the community and the sector.”