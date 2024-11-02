Roos ready to rumble in mouth-watering early-season Turf 2 encounter

By Marcus Uhe

Coomoora captain Liam Hard is excited for his side’s upcoming clash with HSD in the Dandenong District Cricket Association’s Turf 2 competition, eager for his side to test itself against the early-season benchmark.

Strong showings in its opening two fixtures place Coomoora among the quadrangle of teams on two wins from two completed matches, alongside HSD.

HSD has been clinical in its opening two contests, with Mackenzie Gardner in excellent touch to begin the summer with the blade.

The Cobras stacked more than 300 runs against Narre Warren but face one of the division’s best bowling attacks when they head to Springvale, in Malan Madusanka, Sam Wetering, Jackson Noske and co.

“You always want to play against the best teams and it sounds like they’re becoming, quickly, the team to beat,” Hard said of his upcoming opponents.

“We’re a pretty competitive bunch of guys – we’re pretty happy with where we’re at but we haven’t seen what the top looks like at the moment.”

The other winning pair in Parkmore and Cranbourne will too square-off, with one side’s undefeated opening to the year set to end.

Despite coming so early in the campaign, the contest takes on added significance given both teams are expected to jostle for finals places come February.

Parkmore is a team on the rise, having got the better of Parkfield at home last week after a solid win over Narre Warren.

In Ankit Saxena, they’ll have a quality strike bowler to deal with Harrison Carlyon at the top of the Eagles’ order in what shapes and a juicy-head-to-head contest.

Parkfield will be desperate for a win over Lyndale, in need of a spark to ignite their stuttering season.

The Bandits will need a far stronger batting performance than what they have offered in recent weeks, with totals of 151 and 126 batting first not enough for their bowlers to defend.

Do they bowl first if they win the toss and try their luck at chasing instead? Or are they now seen as vulnerable, and will Lyndale make them set the running again?

Whichever side goes down can almost put a line through their season, with a winless opening five weeks presenting a mountain to recover from.

Meanwhile, St Mary’s and Narre Warren will square-off at Carroll Reserve in what could be a relegation-defining battle.

TIPS: Coomoora v HSD* PARKMORE v Cranbourne, Lyndale v PARKFIELD, ST MARY’S v Narre Warren.