Damaging D’Rozario downs Swans

By Marcus Uhe

For the second time in as many weeks, a Dandenong District Cricket Association graduate has proved a thorn in the side for Casey South Melbourne in Victorian Premier Cricket.

Former Buckley Ridges junior Jonathan D’Rozario made 102 against the Swans for Richmond on Saturday, his second hundred for the summer, to help his side reel in Casey South Melbourne’s total of 248 five wickets down.

It’s D’Rozario’s second hundred in three innings, having made 103 against Kingston Hawthorn in round one, and follows former Berwick bowler Brendan Rose’s efforts last week, who took 4/42.

D’Rozario came to the crease after a double-strike from Ruwantha Kellapotha, who removed Sam Mills and Rhys Healy in quick succession, but the centurion batted in tandem with Dan Scholz to steady the ship.

Scholz was run out by Vinu Mohotty for 52 after a 45-run partnership but D’Rozario’s was the wicket that could not be prized.

He put on 61 with Mitch Perry and 57 with Andrew Humphries and finished unbeaten, having brought up his hundred in the 60th over by sweeping Luke Shelton for four, having completed the run chase in the 58th.

Play was brought to close after 63 overs with Richmond reaching 5/265.

Kellapotha finished with 2/93 as the only multiple wicket-taker for the Swans, as his impressive year with the ball continues.

The Swans slide down to seventh on the table and suffered a hit to their quotient, now the lowest of sides in the top eight.

Around the competition, St Kilda chased 367 against Frankston Peninsula, while Northcote’s rise continues, having beaten Ringwood by six wickets.

The Swans next face Camberwell in a one-day contest at home on Saturday.