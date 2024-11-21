Four locals selected on AFL Draft night one

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Local boys Harvey Langford, Alix Tauru, Xavier Lindsay and Cooper Hynes were all selected in the first round of the Telstra AFL Draft on Wednesday evening.

Dandenong co-captain Langford and Gippsland Morrish Medallist Lindsay were both selected by a Melbourne side looking to bolster its midfield at picks six and 11 respectively.

Having long been linked to North Melbourne’s pick two, Warragul Industrials interceptor Tauru slid to St Kilda at pick 10, while Hynes was selected by Western Bulldogs at pick 20.

Langford’s selection follows a Larke Medal-winning campaign where he took his game to another level as a competitive big-bodied midfielder.

“I think my game is based off competitiveness – how hard I work on and off the field,” Langford said.

“Hopefully I can come in and earn the respect of all the players.

“Knowing that I’ll be able to learn off big names like Christian Petracca and (Clayton) Oliver will be special.”

Lindsay, meanwhile, demonstrated his versatility with his season highlighted by a best on ground performance in the hotly contested Vic Metro v Vic Country final, before his 2024 was truncated by a PCL injury.

“I’m happy (to play) wherever – halfback, wing or inside, it’ll take a little bit to build my inside game but I’d like to play there in a few years,” Lindsay said.

“My clearance work was a lot better this year and I took it to the next level.”

Melbourne recruiting manager Jason Taylor provided an insight into what appealed about each player.

“To get Harvey was a real thrill for us – he’s a big strong midfielder with a real edge about him,” Taylor said.

“He’s got a high footy IQ and a unique aerial ability that not many midfielders possess and an ability to hit the scoreboard.

“(Xavier)’s IQ is high as well – he has unbelievable spatial awareness, he just knows what’s around him and really carries the footy and is an elite kick.

“He’s got good speed and can play in a lot of different positions.”

Tauru is a competitive, contested marking swingman who had been held back by injuries before bursting onto the scene in the second half of 2024.

Despite receiving external hype given his form, the Gippslander remained grounded as he navigated the season’s challenges.

“It’s pretty easy coming in when you don’t have any expectations. I didn’t think I would get drafted for a lot of my life until halfway through this year,” Tauru said.

While that trio attended the event held at Marvel Stadium, Hynes watched surrounded by family and friends at his home in Bonbeach.

The powerful Stingrays’ co-captain’s consistency was unbelievable in 2024, and he heads to the Dogs as a forward/midfielder with strong character.

Mitch Wallis presented him with his guernsey.

The AFL Draft continues on Wednesday night at 7pm, when Narre Warren forward Sam Toner, Narre North tall Noah Mraz, Berwick interceptor Riak Andrew and Warragul small forwards Jasper Alger and Ricky Mentha will all be hoping to have their names read out.