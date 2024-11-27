Dees pick up trio of local boys

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Melbourne swooped quickly on a trio of locals at last week’s AFL Draft.

The Dees landed big-bodied Dandenong co-captain Harvey Langford and smooth-moving Gippslander Xavier Lindsay at picks six and 11 respectively.

After acquiring those midfield reinforcements on night one, and VFL-listed forward Aidan Johnson at pick 58, Melbourne listed Next Generation Academy small forward Ricky Mentha as a Category B rookie.

Langford’s stocks proliferated following the national championships, where he won the Larke Medal alongside Gold Coast’s Leo Lombard.

“I was pretty relieved to hear my name get called out and go to the Dees and stay in Melbourne so it was a special moment to share with my family and friends next to me,” Langford said.

“I had an inkling it could be a couple of hours out but I still thought there was a chance I could end up in Adelaide.

“I want to come in and earn the respect of the senior players like (Christian) Petracca, (Max) Gawn, guys like that and work as hard as I can and use all the resources so I can crack in as early as I can.”

Lindsay, meanwhile, took out the Morrish Medal as the best performed player across the Talent League season.

He played a mix of midfield, wing and halfback across his time with Gippsland.

“It was an unreal feeling, I’ve never felt anything like it and to go to the Dees – I’m pretty bloody happy, that’s for sure,” Lindsay said.

“Hopefully I get in there, show I’m a hard worker and can read the play and show my good kick.”

“Harvey’s an awesome fella, we’ve obviously played together for a few years now and against each other so I can’t wait to get stuck in with him.

The Dees had been linked to multiple top-end key-position players in the lead up to the draft, but recruiting manager Jason Taylor indicated they preferenced the best available talent.

“Xavier brings some speed, really good spatial awareness, good footy IQ and he’s an elite kick,” Taylor said of Lindsay.

“He’s got the variety in his game, he can play halfback really well, he can play wing really well, and he played a lot of games inside really well.

“So, once he fills out and gets a bit stronger, we can see him doing that at an AFL level down the track.”

He’s a big, stronger mid, who can go forward and really mark the ball well – that’s a real asset of his,” Taylor said.

“He’s ultra consistent, he’s got a high IQ, and he’s going to add some real value not only in the midfield, but forward of the ball as well.”

Mentha was part of the AFL Academy and plays with x-factor, spending the majority of season forward, before a late season switch to defence showed a different aspect to his game.

Originally from Alice Springs, Mentha relocated to Drouin last year.

“His best is definitely as good as what is going around,” Gippsland Talent Lead Scott McDougal said.

“He’s had some injury and learning a new game-style after moving from Alice Springs.

“There’s a lot of upside to what Ricky can bring to a football program.

“The skills and IQ is there.

“It’s now about putting it together.

“He’s very good around goals but the more he gets the ball behind the footy, the better he goes.

“He can defend well and create run and carry.”

McDougal also highlighted the package that Lindsay could become, having been hindered in each of the past two preseasons due to injury.

“There’s no club that wouldn’t be better with him on their list – that’s a given,” McDougal said.

“He’ll be a rolled gold sort of player who will impact from day one.

“He’s grown into his body and he has huge upside. I can’t remember a game where he was 100 per cent right and that’s the environment you go into.

“He’ll grow into it when he gets a full preseason in at an AFL club because he hasn’t done one.

“His talent, IQ, left foot and vision are unbelievable.”