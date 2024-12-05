Shortest format takes hold of DDCA

By Marcus Uhe

The group stages of the highly-anticipated Dandenong District Cricket Association’s T20 competition will be played on in midweek fixtures over the upcoming three weeks following the postponement of Sunday’s scheduled series of triple-header contests.

The decision was made on Saturday morning to postpone the contests following heavy rainfall on Saturday 30 November.

The first round of the T20 competition will be played on Thursday 5 December, followed by contests on Wednesday 11 and Wednesday 18 December to round-out the three-match group stage, making for a busy end to the calendar year for DDCA cricketers.

One team advances from each group before the knockout stages begin early next year.

Springvale South won last summer’s competition but fought off a gallant HSD in the final, the Cobras making a run from Turf 2 and acquitting itself extremely well in the decider.

GROUPS (Turf competition)

A – Hampton Park (3), Parkmore (2), Lyndale (2)

Thursday 5 December – Parkmore v Hampton Park

Wednesday 11 December – Lyndale v Hampton Park

Wednesday 18 December – Parkmore v Lyndale

On surface level, this group appears Parkmore’s to lose.

Parkmore have enjoyed a brilliant start to the summer as one of the early premiership contenders in Turf 2, and already have a win over Lyndale, while Lyndale and Hampton Park have just a single win apiece to show for their respective endeavours.

But the shortest format of the game offers the most severe volatility, and opens the door for a potential upset.

Playing straight and defending does not appear to be part of the Hampton Park modus operandi – its only two-day contest ended in an innings defeat – but the one-day contests suited their approach much more, hitting scores of 257, 152 and 165.

With no time to muck around, the likes of Travis Lacey and Ranees Khaleel will be afforded the chance to accelerate.

Parkmore is a tough opponent to get first, putting significant pressure on the second contest of the trio against Lyndale.

The Pirates have an excellent bowling attack and will back themselves to defend whatever total they set, but could be vulnerable to a chase, given the heavy reliance on Satheesh Fernandu at the top of the order.

The recruit has 79 more runs than his next highest-scoring teammate in opening partner Kyle Gwynne, before a significant drop of 72 to their third best in Josh Tonna.

Expect this group to come down to the final game of the trio, but Niranjen Kumar’s side should have what it takes to progress.

Tip: Parkmore

B – Cranbourne (2), Fountain Gate (3), Beaconsfield (1)

Thursday 5 December – Cranbourne v Fountain Gate

Wednesday 11 December – Beaconsfield v Fountain Gate

Wednesday 18 December – Cranbourne v Beaconsfield

One of just two groups with a side from each division, this group has something for everyone.

It will be these contests that will see Cranbourne captain-coach Harrison Carlyon come into his own, with much of his experience for Jersey at international level coming in the game’s shortest format.

With a strike rate of 121.7 in T20 internationals and having shown his big-hitting prowess early in the summer, both Beaconsfield and Fountain gate will have his name circled at the top of the scouting report.

The Eagles will have revenge on their mind when they take on the Tigers, the first time the two will come face-to-face since Beaconsfield claimed the Turf 2 flag on grand final day against Cranbourne in 2022/23.

A fair bit has changed for the Tigers since that afternoon with a trio of key names, headlined by Mark Cooper, making way in the offseason.

Their recruits from recent summers are immensely talented and with Susantha Pradeep steering the ship, they have shown a penchant for attacking with the ball – no side made more than 200 against them in the white ball fixtures to begin Turf 1, when they took 39 of the 40 wickets available from four contests.

Fountain Gate, meanwhile, have developed a winning style under Ray Pal by playing patiently with the bat and attacking in the final block of overs.

Whether this style will convert to the shortest format of the game and condensed innings will ultimately determine the Gators’ fate.

Tip: Cranbourne

C – Narre North (3), Narre Warren (2), Coomoora (2)

Thursday 5 December – Narre North v Narre Warren

Wednesday 11 December – Narre Warren v Coomoora

Wednesday 18 December – Narre North v Coomoora

Coomoora enters this group as a raging favourite with ticker and resilience required suited for the pressure moments white ball cricket can throw their way.

Marquee signing Brendan Rose will add to an already excellent bowling attack and bolster the credentials of the squad already loaded with ex-Premier Cricket talent.

But a recent hammering at the hands of Narre Warren in Turf 2 offered a strong reality check, and will be in the minds of both sides when they meet in the second contest of the trio.

Narre North is the wildcard the challenge of taking on sides outside of their division may be too tall a task.

Like he has done time and again for the Roos in recent summers, the wizardy of Malan Madusanka will be vital to their hopes of advancing.

Tip: Coomoora

D – Springvale South (1) Berwick (1), Buckley Ridges (1)

Thursday 5 December – Springvale South v Berwick

Wednesday 11 December – Berwick v Buckley Ridges

Wednesday 18 December – Springvale South v Buckley Ridges

Featuring the previous two T20 champions and the reigning Turf 1 premiers, this group is a shoe-in for ‘Group of Death’ status.

A stronger opening partnership than Brett Forsyth and Jordan Wyatt you’re unlikely to find, while the promising early Turf 1 returns Jarryd Wills and Matthew Hague for Berwick, plus the addition of Michael Wallace, makes the Bears a force to be reckoned with.

Buckley Ridges, however, know what it takes to win tournaments and games of cricket, and have firepower to adjust to game circumstances.

Plenty is expected from Daniel Watson and Ben Wright in the Buckley batting line-up, and with former club junior Jonathan D’Rozario playing as the club’s marquee, the depth of talent swells even further.

Ryan Quirk’s absence will hurt Springvale South but the Bloods have last season’s experience and a bowling attack to envy, spearheaded by economic spinner Jarryd Straker and recruit Nick Boland, gives them the edge in this group.

Tip: Springvale South

E – St Mary’s (2), Doveton (3), Hallam Kalora Park (1)

Thursday 5 December – St Mary’s v Doveton

Wednesday 11 December – Hallam Kalora Park v Doveton

Wednesday 18 December – St Mary’s v Hallam Kalora Park

St Mary’s storming to the semi finals was one of the stories of the competition last summer, having downed Berwick and the Hawks along the way.

It was the obvious bright spot on a tough season for the Saints that saw them robbed on the eve of the season and relegated by the end.

Saveen Nanayyakara made a stunning 89 against Berwick and a vital 54 against the Hawks as a key piece to their rise, but won’t feature in this campaign having switched clubs.

Given Doveton’s batting woes and the strength of the Hallam Kalora Park line-up, any outcome other than the Hawks advancing would be a shock.

Tip: Hallam Kalora Park

F – North Dandenong (1), Berwick Springs (3), Silverton (3)

Thursday 5 December – North Dandenong v Berwick Springs

Wednesday 11 December – Berwick Springs v Silverton

Wednesday 18 December – North Dandenong v Silverton

Expect fireworks aplenty in this group with a plethora of explosive talents across all three sides.

North Dandenong has a multitude of players better suited to the white-ball format and made it to the semi-final stage in the previous two summers.

Berwick Springs has rediscovered its mojo and is one of the big winners of Sunday’s rain as it allows additional time for talismanic batter Jackson Marie to recover from his early-season hand injury.

His potential addition to the Berwick Springs side is a total game-changer and could swing the fortunes of the entire group.

Silverton will be hoping for another innings from Anmol Zakhmi akin to his 157 in round seven against Hampton Park, while in Harkanwal Singh, the Bakers have a player in their midst who knows what it takes to lift the trophy, having done so with Berwick in 2022/23.

Tip: North Dandenong

G – Narre South (1), Parkfield (2), Dandenong West (1)

Thursday 5 December – Narre South v Parkfield

Wednesday 11 December – Parkfield v Dandenong West

Wednesday 18 December – Narre South v Dandenong West

Few teams are as well-versed in winning as Dandenong West in recent DDCA seasons.

Sensational triumphs in Turf 3 and 2 in back-to-back seasons have added to the Greaves Reserve trophy cabinet, and there will be a pressing urge to add another in the form of a T20 championship.

Few players have had as strong a start to the summer from an individual standpoint than Nuwan Kulasekara, but his former Sri Lankan teammate Jeevan Mendis would have as strong claims as anyone to that throne, with runs and wickets for Narre South.

Both are key pillars to their respective sides’ fortunes, with Mendis carrying a heavier burden with not only his leadership roles, but the reliance on his abilities.

Dandenong West smacked the Lions earlier in the Turf 1 season and have been extremely consistent in performances, where the Lions have been tough to predict – beating Springvale South but making just 101 against the Bulls, an encapsulation of their rollercoaster summer thus far.

The Lions will be hoping for Morteza Ali to return to form, having endured a tough resumption to life in Lions colours.

Narre South made it out of the groups last summer but was found wanting against Springvale South in the quarter-finals.

Parkfield, meanwhile, need a win to kickstart their season, and have engaged Sachin Halangode as its marquee.

Tip: Narre South

H – Lynbrook (3), Keysborough (3), HSD (2)

Thursday 5 December – Lynbrook v Keysborough

Wednesday 11 December – Keysborough v HSD

Wednesday 18 December – Lynbrook v HSD

This group is no-doubt HSD’s to lose.

A side that has barely put a foot wrong this season and the second-best in this competition last summer is one of the most-obvious favourites to advance from the group stages across the eight pools.

They have the depth across every line and the services of Prahran veteran Brodie Symons at their disposal, making for a near embarrassment of riches.

So what are the chances of their opponents?

Both won three of their four one-day contests this season with Lynbrook demolishing the Knights back in round two by 153 runs.

But with significant reinforcements finding their place in the Knights’ First XI since, in Chanaka Kahandawala, Shanaka Perumpuli and Jackson O’Brien, Keysborough now presents a much tougher proposition.

With the ball, meanwhile, no side has taken more wickets than the Knights, with Christo Otto, and James Wright leading the charge, taking more than half of the 56 wickets between them.

Lynbrook’s Jattinder Singh will be the name at the top of the whiteboard for opposing sides, averaging 6.7 with the ball and just under 40 with the bat.

Tip: HSD