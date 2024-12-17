HSD puts Bandits’ season on the brink in Turf 2

By Marcus Uhe

A fascinating second day of Parkfield’s season-defining contest against HSD awaits next week with the Cobras in a position to put a major dent in the Bandits’ finals aspirations in the Dandenong District Cricket Association’s Turf 2 competition.

Parkfield need only a further 92 runs for victory after a successful first day with the ball at home but have just six wickets in hand as the top order’s search for runs and form is now destined to carry into the new year.

Spinning duo Nicholas Jeffrey and Roshane Cooray combined for seven wickets and seamer Hansika Kodikara grabbed two in the top order to help dismiss HSD for 127, its lowest first-innings total of the summer.

Craig Hookey opened the batting in Brent Patterson’s absence but could only muster five runs, as the weakened batting lineup struggled against the Parkfield attack.

Only opener Ethan French passed 50, reaching 51, as Mackenzie Gardner offered a second-consecutive single-figure score.

After a blazing start to the summer for the wicketkeeper batter, in which his average peaked at 120 through three matches, his last three Turf 2 innings have yielded just 18 runs.

The often dynamic and attacking HSD batters were curtailed to just two runs per over as their innings was brought to a close in the 61st over.

It allowed the Bandits to make a start on the target and reduce its workload ahead of next week, but HSD’s bowlers, led by Ryan Patterson, were not going to let them escape with an advantage so easily.

The right-arm quick claimed the wickets of Dishan Malalasekera and Shahwali Mosavi in consecutive deliveries during the sixth over before having Nathaniel Cramer caught behind on his final ball of a brilliant nine-over spell of 3/20 to close out the evening.

Cramer and Malalasekera’s opening stand reached 20, their second-highest of the summer, before Ryan Patterson changed the complexion of the contest to bring his side back into the contest.

Triyan De Silva chimed in with the wicket of Travis D’Souza to ensure his seven overs did not finish unrewarded, as Parkfield reached 4/35 at stumps.

Should the Bandits lose this week, they could fall as far back as three wins from fourth place, if Coomoora and Cranbourne win their respective contests, placing extra significance in grabbing the six points on offer.

Around Turf 2, Coomoora needs to defend 215 against Lyndale at Barry Powell Reserve, and Narre Warren is 0/28 in pursuit of Parkmore’s 217.

Dean Krelle top scored with a 38-ball 46 at number seven for Coomoora to put pressure back on Lyndale’s attack late in the innings after a shaky start from the top three.

Without long-time opener Lance Baptist, new Roos opener Sam Wetering, Rahoul Pankhania and Nick Suppree were all dismissed for scores 20 or below, leaving the middle order to mount the fight back.

Joel Robertson and Liam Hard assumed the responsibility but both departed in quick succession for 44 to Zubz Faruk late in the innings, uniting two fresh batters at the wicket.

The innings lasted 75.4 overs, with Rajika Fernando took 4/56.

At Sweeney Reserve, a rare failure for Satheesh Fernandu at the top of the Parkmore batting card exposed the Pirates’ middle order.

Batting depth is the lingering question mark surrounding the Pirates’ premiership tilt, having relied heavily on Fernandu and the bowling attack so far this season.

Fernandu made just nine, leaving Kyle Gwynne (42), Johann Brohier (42) and Hewafonsekage Fonseka (83) to pick up the pieces.

The absences of Ammar Bajwa, Josh Tonna and Ben Graham, however, were felt in the middle order, as Kevin Van Twest and Justin Roswell were both removed without scoring.

The Pirates lasted 63.3 overs, as both Rodni Kumara and Dilraj Singh claimed three wickets apiece for Narre Warren.

The Magpies will be without star recruit Amila Ratnaike, however, for the run chase.