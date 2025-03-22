Bucks’ believe in back-to-back

By Blair Burns

If the qualifying final was anything to go by, this clash between Buckley Ridges and Hallam Kalora Park promises to be a must-watch contest as the best two sides battle it out this weekend at Arch Brown Reserve in the DDCA Turf 1 grand final.

A combined 809 runs were scored in the game a couple of weeks back as the Bucks did enough to defend their total of 414 and advance to the grand final, while the Hawks have posted huge recent scores of 395 and 359.

Buckley Ridges has held the wood over Hallam Kalora Park this season defeating them three times but the Hawks won’t be deterred and will be looking to cause an upset.

The Bucks are still making up for lost time after they lost consecutive grand finals against Springvale South in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.

Now they are looking to win consecutive grand finals, only this time it will not be against their arch-rivals, after the Bloods were knocked out last weekend.

Bucks’ captain Jayson Hobbs said it was a great opportunity for his side to stamp their authority on the competition and go back-to-back.

“We’re very excited to get another opportunity, we’ve been there the last few years and missed out on the first couple, but we got the job done last year,” he said.

“We’ve definitely been driven and hungry to get back there and win it again, and we’ve been really consistent this year.”

It is difficult to split the two sides on paper as they finished first and second with just two points separating them, and the batting firepower builds it up to be a high-scoring affair.

Damith Perera (712 runs at 54.77) and Mahela Udawatte (612 runs at 51) will be the keys to success for the Hawks while Ben Wright (520 runs at 52) will look to lead the way for the Bucks.

In saying that, three of the top four wicket-takers in the competition will also be taking the field in this contest as Hallam Kalora Park’s William Whyte (36 wickets at 17.64) and Lauchlan Gregson (29 wickets at 17.79) and Buckley Ridges’ Ishan Jayarathna (35 wickets at 15.14) will all be challenging the batters.

Hobbs was pleased with his side’s consistency this season, but more so with the even spread of contributors throughout the year.

“We don’t rely on anyone, all of the players can contribute or perform on any given day,” he said.

Despite having the wood over them this season, Hobbs said recent encounters mean “bugger all” when you get to the grand final.

“This year we’ve played them a couple times and beaten them in a one-dayer and a two-dayer during the season, but that means nothing now,” he said.

“This week is totally different and they’re an incredibly worthy side who’ve had a great season and it will be a good challenge.”

Hobbs said he was following last weekend’s match closely to see if they would take on the Bloods for a fourth year or have a fresh challenge.

“Each team would’ve been worthy of a spot in the grand final but Hallam finished second on the ladder and had put up a massive chase for Springy,” he said.

“The excitement is brewing but nothing really changes for us this Saturday.”

BUCKLEY RIDGES

L-W-W-W-W

Top 3 Batting

Ben Wright … 520 at 52

Roshane Silva … 468 at 66.86

Ishan Jayarathna … 321 at 45.86

Top 3 Bowling

Ishan Jayarathna … 35 at 15.14

Hussain Ali … 18 at 26.22

Sanka Dinesh … 12 at 32.33

HALLAM KALORA PARK

W-W-W-L-W

Top 3 Batting

Damith Perera … 712 at 54.77

Mahela Udawatte … 612 at 51

Leigh Booth … 482 at 37.08

Top 3 Bowling

William Whyte … 36 at 17.64

Lauchlan Gregson … 29 at 17.79

Jordan Hammond … 26 at 18