Blitz to build specialist school

-

The Endeavour Hills Specialist School project has been brought forward as part of a six-month building blitz by the State Government.

The project will share in $439 million to expedite construction of 10 new schools as part of a Covid-19 economic stimulus package.

The school will rise at the former Endeavour Hills Secondary College site, which closed in Amalfi Drive in 2012.

It is expected to open for 288 students with additional needs for the 2022 school year – as promised ahead of the 2018 election.

The project’s most recent allocation was a share of $17.2 million for planning new schools in the 2018-’19 State Budget.

On 18 May, the Government announced $2.7 billion in building works for “shovel-ready” projects including $1.18 on school infrastructure.

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said the investment would “build new schools, create thousands of jobs and help our economy recover from coronavirus”.

“We’re investing record funding in education so all people in Dandenong, regardless of their background or circumstances, get a world-class education.”