Tighter crowd controls at Market

Dandenong Market has introduced a ‘five-in, five-out’ system to enforce social distancing.

The market responded to reportedly dense queues of people at peak times and in “high traffic” areas during recent days.

“We have reduced customer numbers at the Market to assist with social distancing and to help ensure that our customers can enjoy a safe shopping experience,” general manager Jennifer Hibbs said.

“This may mean that customers will be asked to safely queue indoors in Market Square before entering our produce halls. During busy periods we will have a ‘five in, five out system’.”

Clearly-signed entry and exit only points have been created. Security guards and customer greeters will also help control crowd numbers.

Customer capacity numbers will be clearly displayed at the front of each stall – which go beyond government restrictions, Ms Hibbs said.

She advised customers to shop during the less hectic Tuesday and Friday trading days, or early on weekends.

Peak times were between 10am and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

The market is also offering a free Call and Collect service for shoppers.

Customers can order fresh produce by phone on Wednesday or Thursday and collect their goods in a priority queue on Friday.

“We are doing all we can to keep our customers and traders safe with increased cleaning and hygiene around the Market,” Ms Hibbs said.

“We are taking every precaution to ensure we remain open and welcoming as a vital source of fresh produce.”