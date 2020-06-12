Hub’s opening looms – with restrictions

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

The keen wait for the Springvale Community Hub is nearly over.

As photographer Gary Sissons illustrates, the $50-million-plus facility is taking spectacular shape before its anticipated opening in July.

But with Covid-19 measures still in place, crowds will be restricted for the hub’s opening weeks.

Community services director Martin Fidler told a council meeting on 9 June that the entire building including the library, café and customer service centre will open under restricted hours in July.

The outdoor lawn, barbecues and playground park will open at the same time.

“It’s anticipated that when opened there will be large numbers wanting to visit the site,” Mr Fidler said.

Crowd-thinning measures will include express queues for customer service, a pick-up service at the library, restricted hours for PC use and an online tour video.

Group hire of the facilities will also be limited.