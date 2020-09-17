Vote for Covid charity

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

With just an online click, people can support a Dandenong-based charity’s quest for a much-needed $10,000 grant.

We Care Community Services is a finalist for the Sunsuper Dreams for a Better World program’s People’s Choice award. In simple terms, the charity with the most online votes wins the $10,000.

The charity, which is a by-product of Faith Christian Church, is feeding up to 300 people a week during the Covid-19 shutdown.

It’s receiving a critical weekly supply of staple foods and fresh fruit and vegetables from City of Greater Dandenong’s Covid material aid relief program.

But there’s increasing demand for food, clothing, toiletries and bedding, says project officer Jenner Ramasima.

“At a time when donations are low and demand is high we’re driven to ensure everyone in our community who needs help, receives it.

“We believe that no one should have to go without necessities such as food and clothing.”

Ms Ramasima said the grant would be “imperative” for the charity, with an expected surge in people in need as the JobKeeper and JobSeeker programs are scaled down.

“(The grant) will help us fit out our Community Shed to provide food and clothing packages to those doing it tough and ensure we never have to turn away someone in need.”

The program supports grassroots charities and local causes who work to improve Australians’ lives, offering $150,000 in grants each year.

To vote, go to dreamsforabetterworld.com.au/vote before 18 September.