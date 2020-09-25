Outdoors access only

-

Just in time for school holidays, a new adventure playground has opened at Springvale Community Hub.

With Covid-19 restrictions slightly easing, playgrounds have sprung back to life. Already, the new one at Springvale with water-play and all kinds of active equipment has been reportedly a hit with the kids.

The hub itself was officially opened by Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti on 21 September – in a ceremony without fanfare due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The eagerly-awaited library, art gallery, café, meeting rooms and community lounge are ready, but closed to the public until further notice.