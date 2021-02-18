Ninja course first

-

Residents can ‘make their move’ in a newly-opened ninja-themed playground in Burden Park.

With a QR code for competitions, the Springvale South ‘ninja warrior’ active play course is the first of its kind in Victoria.

It is designed for 12 years and above.

Meanwhile, Warner Reserve in Springvale recently installed a fitness station with two pods of activities including aerobic cycle, cross-trainer, sit-up bench, body twist and stretching station.

Geoffrey Carson Reserve in Keysborough and Olinda Reserve in Springvale have been revamped with new play equipment.

Greater Dandenong mayor Angela Long said the new spaces were an important addition.

“It’s pleasing to see many local children and families enjoying these new spaces, which are designed to encourage active, challenging, imaginative and social play for both younger and older children.”

Cr Long encouraged residents to use the many public outdoor facilities available in the region.

“Studies have shown that spending just 15 minutes in nature can make you feel happier, more relaxed, creative and focused.

“Enjoying some of our green spaces and active areas will give your mood a boost and help your physical health.”

Council is running its Make Your Move community-health campaign -, a call to action for the community to be more physically active.

Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au