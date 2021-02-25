Donut driver in multi-car crash

-

An erratic driver was allegedly speeding and doing donuts minutes before a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday 23 February.

A silver Toyota sedan had been spotted carving donuts, travelling at excessive speeds and braking heavily near Browns Road and Princes Highway in Noble Park North about 3.35pm, police say.

Ten minutes later, the sedan was driven erratically and performed donuts at the corner of Lonsdale and Walker streets in Dandenong.

About 3.50pm the sedan was allegedly involved in a multi-vehicle crash at Frankston-Dandenong and Greens roads in Dandenong South.

No one was seriously injured, police say.

The Toyota driver was identified at the crash.

Police are seeking witnesses with information or dashcam footage of the vehicle and driver.

Any information to Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or Senior Constable Dexter Kiernan of Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol on 9767 1111.