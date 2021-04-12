Ukelele club makes sweetest use of time

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A strumming, bellowing band of ukulele players is singing out for more to join the melody.

Up to six Endeavour Hills Mens Shed members strum along each Tuesday to past and modern tunes, such as ‘Sweetest Waste of Time’ by Australian country musician Kasey Chambers.

President Trevor Ratcliffe, who for many years had wanted to take up a musical instrument, says he prefers the slower songs with melody and meaning.

After a frustrating try at piano, he took up the uke.

With two less strings than the guitar, it’s a relatively easy-to-learn option, Mr Ratcliffe says.

“No musical instrument is completely easy but this is one of the easiest to learn.

“I enjoy being able to do it because my experience with the piano wasn’t a very happy one.”

The singalong group is seeking to set up a ukulele club for the broader community. Anyone with an interest in music is invited to join.

“The mens shed is about involving the community. And this is an initiative arising from that,” Mr Ratcliffe said.

“Endeavour Hills is a suburb that was initially left to its own devices and without a lot of social infrastructure.

“It is still lacking that now and that creates other problems like social isolation, anonymity and a lack of identity.”

To join the group, contact trevor.ratcliffe001@gmail.com