Lotto syndicate shares $1.7m

A TattsLotto group syndicate which bought tickets in Mulgrave and Springvale has shared a $1.7 million division-one prize.

The syndicate’s 24 members will each share $71,579 from their winning QuickPick entry on Saturday 10 April.

The entry also scored division three 24 times, division four 90 times and division six 80 times for a total prize of $1,717,841.89.

According to The Lott, some of the syndicate members were unregistered and unknown at this stage.

“We know some of these division one winning syndicate members have already begun celebrating their good fortune and are kickstarting the new week knowing they have a hefty boost coming into their bank account,” spokesperson Matt Hand said.

Fourteen of the winning shares were sold at Waverley Gardens Lotto in Mulgrave, with four at Doncaster Lotto, three at Springvale Lotto and three at Clarinda Lotto.

The winning numbers in TattsLotto draw 4145 on 10 April were 7, 20, 42, 26, 8 and 22, with supplementary numbers 14 and 16.

Across Australia, there were four division one winning entries, including two from Victoria.