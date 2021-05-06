Veteran joins ‘100 Club’

-

A World War II veteran saluted his 100th birthday with family, friends and two fellow centenarians in Noble Park.

Ken Rogasch celebrated with daughters Lynne and Dianne, nephew Rob and great-grandson Harrison at his home at Belvedere Aged Care on 18 April.

A carpenter by trade, Mr Rogasch had been married to his late wife Gladys for 62 years.

On his birthday, residents paid tribute to Ken by singing his favourite song You Are My Sunshine – one that he used to sing to his wife.

“Ken sang with them, tapping his fingers to the rhythm with a big smile on his face,” a Belvedere spokesperson said.

“For Ken his greatest achievement is his family who encompass the same wonderful gentle-natured trait as their patriarch.”

Co-residents Fred Kilby, 100, and Angelo Tucci, 101, welcomed him to the ‘100 Club’.

He received cards from Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Scott Morrison, local MPs and Governor-General David Hurley.

He spent most of his life in Glenhuntly and Murrumbeena.

He fondly remembers family holidays at their holiday home in Rye as well as his love of travel across Australia, New Zealand and Fiji.

A keen St Kilda fan, he follows bowls, cricket, tennis and AFL.

Mr Rodasch served in Australia’s military forces as a corporal in World War II. He commemorates Anzac Day and Remembrance Day each year, regaling his wartime stories.