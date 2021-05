By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Police are investigating a single truck roll-over in Dandenong South on Wednesday 5 May.

The truck laden with a shipping container reportedly tipped going around a corner on Abbotts Road about 10.30am.

The road near South Gippsland Highway was closed for several hours.

Police say the exact circumstances are unknown at this stage.

Any information and dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au