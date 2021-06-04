Buffet’s sweet outcome

-

A sweet-toothed buffet at Noble Park Secondary College has helped raise more than $1400 for the Cancer Council of Australia.

Year 12 VCAL students organised the fundraiser as part of Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea on Thursday 27 May – under the shadows of Covid shutdowns.

“The only unforeseeable factor, that almost postponed the tea, were the Covid restrictions placed on us just two days prior to the event,” a college spokesperson said.

“Not to be deterred, a decision was made to have only 30 people enter the College hall, be served by the VCAL students from the lavish buffet and exit, allowing others to enter.

“Coffee and tea stations were set up in other areas of the school for staff and students to enjoy their morning tea.”

About 150 staff and Year 12 students were invited to the recess-time morning tea spread.

As of 4 June, nearly $1450 had been raised on the event’s donation web-link.

The expected final tally is about $2000 – including the morning tea, raffle and an out-of-uniform day proceeds.

In just four weeks, the students organised permissions, advertised across the school, planned menus, made costings and decorations, and pitched to businesses for sponsorships.

Sponsors were Ciro’s Cakes in Noble Park, Mr Donut, Costco Moorabbin, Coles Parkmore and Woolworths Parkmore, who provided sweets and store credits.

The money raised will help fund cancer research, prevention, education and patient support programs.

To donate, go to biggestmorningtea.com.au/fundraisers/jimnikolakopoulos/vic