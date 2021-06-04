Donuts special on hold

-

A half-price giveaway at Dandee Donuts’ stall at Dandenong Market has been postponed due to Covid restrictions.

The National Donut Day special had been scheduled for 4 June.

Organisers say a new date will be announced when Covid restrictions ease.

However, a competition to win a years’ supply of Dandee Donut treats is still open. Entries close Friday 2 July.

Dandee Donuts, which has been operating since 1968, is famous for its donuts coated in crunchy sugar and pumped full of either raspberry jam, Nutella or custard.

Details: dandenongmarket.com.au/national-donut-day-competition/