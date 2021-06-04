New, clean war on waste

-

Greater Dandenong Council is making a push for residents to report littering and illegal dumpers.

Under the council’s Hotspots program, officers focus on sites of re-occurring dumping such as footpaths, nature strips and in front of charity stores.

The dumped rubbish is investigated, sometimes leading to offenders being identified.

Prosecuted offenders can be fined more than $6000.

Residents are being urged to report dumping on the council’s website, the Snap Send Solve app or contacting a council customer service centre.

“If you see dumped rubbish or someone dumping unwanted items within Greater Dandenong, it is important to provide as much information as possible,” mayor Angela Long said.

Useful information include descriptions of the dumped item, the location, date and time, and, if possible, vehicle registration and description.

Cr Long also urged residents to use bins in public places, such as Greater Dandenong’s 100 parks, playgrounds and sports reserves.

And to report issues with litter and discarded waste.

“ Everyone has a role to play in keeping our environment clean and sustainable,” Cr Long said.

“Please, we urge everyone living in and visiting this great city not to dump waste and litter in our streets, parks and neighbourhoods.”

The council provides household kerbside waste collection. Bookings can be made on the council’s website or by calling WM Waste Management Services on 9721 1915.

Residents are urged to consider the ‘five Rs’ when disposing items – refuse, reduce, re-use, repurpose and recycle.

The council also provides a free hard waste collection, free Reuse and Recycle drop off days, a Homecycle event and visits to neighbouring councils’ waste transfer stations.

Cr Long said more information on waste services and how to “make a difference” was on the council’s website.

“Our vision is for the City of Greater Dandenong to be one of the most sustainable cities in Australia by 2030.

“We’re working together with our local community to achieve this and create a cleaner, greener Greater Dandenong – today and for generations to come.”

Details: www.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au