Kooky classic for ‘topsy-turvy’ times

-

Perhaps it’s a musical for the times.

For the quirky Addams Family, their philosophy is sadness means happiness, and pain is a joy.

St John’s Regional College has stunningly revived the kooky 1960’s TV comedy classic, which was also rebooted in movie-form in the 1990’s.

Director David Graham said the 50-strong student cast had “come along for the ride” despite being unaware of the original show.

“They have fallen in love with the quirky characters and embodied them with the perfect balance of heart, strangeness and humour we’ve all come to love from the original TV show,” Graham said.

“The topsy-turvy world of the original Addams Family is what brings all the laughs in this show too, with Morticia dreaming of a holiday to the sewers of Paris, Pugsley reminiscing about having his tongue nailed to the floor, and Grandma Addams introducing us to her pet iguana.

“All very normal stuff, really.”

The cast and crew, including more than 10 staff and 36 students from feeder primary schools, have been toiling since November.

They’ve also produced “professional”-standard sets and costumes that faithfully revive the original look.

“It’s by far the largest extra-curricular involvement our students participate in, with many taking on key creative and leadership roles in the show.”

The Addams Family is at Alexander Theatre, Monash University in Clayton on 12-14 August. Bookings: monash.edu/performing-arts-centres/event/the-addams-family-st-johns-regional-college/