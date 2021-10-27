Looking Back

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society

100 years ago

3 November 1921

Painful Accident

The Dandenong Box Factory was the scene of a painful accident on Saturday last shortly after midday. The employees were working that afternoon in order that the Cup Day holiday should not create arrears in the work, and one of them a young married man Dave Crombie, who was working at a circular saw bench cutting timber for the manufacture of butter boxes, had just resumed his work after the lunch hour interval when his right hand touched the saw. The little finger was completely severed, and the hand severely gashed right across the palm. First aid was immediately applied to the injury, and a motor car was obtained from Millett’s garage in which the injured man, without loss of time, was removed to the Homoeopathic hospital in Melbourne. Upon examination at the institution, it was found that the injury was so severe as to necessitate the amputation of the remaining fingers and a portion of the hand. Much sympathy was expressed by his workmates, who characterised him as a most careful workman and attribute the occurrence to one of those unexplainable accidents which the greatest of care cannot always guard against.

50 years ago

4 November 1971

Show Records Topple

In many sections, Dandenong Show, November 13th and 14th, will surpass the Melbourne Royal entries. Local records have been shattered – and new figures created for State, National and Australian nominations. The show record book will need to be re-written right across the board,” said Mr John English society secretary. “Our centenary grand national attraction ushers in a new era.” Exhibits are coming from Deniliquin, Bairnsdale, Colac, and Sorrento to face interstate and overseas judges. This Saturday is the closing date for Miss Showgirl quest, entries already are considerable, particularly in the junior divisions. Described as incredible, the number of starters for the axemen’s events in the Sunday program better the tally of Ballarat’s renowned two-day drawcard.

20 years ago

5 November 2001

Just for Openers

Dandenong’s longest serving councillor, the much loved Maurie Jarvis, is busy preparing to do the Dandenong Show honours this Saturday. Mr Jarvis, a Dandenong Councillor for 37 consecutive years, a three-time mayor and the first honorary freeman of the city will declare the show officially open. While it’s not a first-time responsibility, 84-year-old Mr Jarvis is still excited. “There’s not much I can get excited about these days,” he said. “I’ve had more than my share of honour. I’m just an old Dandenong boy, I’m just part of the place. I like the people and I like the city.”

5 years ago

31 October 2016

A Plumb job for horse trainers

“We want to be the number-one equine training provider in the world.” Lyle Plumb is on the path to making Nine Dragons in Bangholme just that. “Since we purchased the property, we’ve added a 3500 square metre indoor equestrian centre which has an international sized riding arena and teaching areas for our international trainers,“ Lyle said

