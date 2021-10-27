Townhouse uproar in quiet court

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Long-time residents are in uproar at an approved pair of townhouses at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in Keysborough.

Greater Dandenong councillors gave the all-clear on 11 October to the double-storey townhouses at 12 Warragamba Court despite the neighbours’ objections.

Many of the residents have lived in the mainly single-storey neighbourhood for decades.

They say the three- and four-bedroom townhouses are an out of character overdevelopment that’s too high and too bulky.

Other concerns include lack of on-street car parking and lack of room for rubbish bin collection.

Neighbour Elena Nicolussi says her family had been attracted to the quiet neighbourhood character 30 years ago. It now risks being lost to further townhouse ‘overdevelopment’.

“Once it starts, it starts – you can’t take it back.

“If I knew this would happen over 30 years ago, I would never have bought here.”

Her outdoor pergola area will be likely overshadowed by the townhouses’ 6.6 metre bulk, and the winter sunshine in her kitchen will be blocked, Ms Nicolussi says.

According to the council, its planning officers amended the proposal to fit the planning code.

But “frustrated” neighbours weren’t consulted or notified of the alterations, Ms Nicolussi says. Nor were the new plans re-advertised.

“We were denied a consultation with the council and the developers despite having more than four objections, as per council’s own guidelines.

“They treated us as fools and tried to pull the wool over our eyes.

“They say it meets the guidelines but that doesn’t make it right.

“It’s a case of money over residents.”

Resident of 32 years Geoff Neville objected in March, and didn’t hear back until he wrote to chief executive John Bennie in October.

“I’m not against multi-unit development in the appropriate areas.

“But this is high-density in the bowl of the court.”

A council report said the development was “respectful” of the existing neighbourhood character, and “highly compliant” with the council’s planning scheme.

“All grounds of objection have been considered.”

It stated that there was “very minor” overshadowing of neighbours’ properties.

“It is acknowledged that the existing character of Warragamba Court is typified by single dwellings on lots, which are generally single storey, and it is considered that the existing character of the area is that of a limited change area.”

There were two double-storey dwellings in the court, and its future character would be a mix of one and two storey homes, the report noted.

The proposed townhouses were within the nine-metre height limit for the Neighbourhood Residential Zone and included “significant” landscaping.

Councillor Rhonda Garad voted in favour of the proposal despite being “very sympathetic” to neighbours.

The adjustments had addressed some of the residents’ concerns and complied with planning laws, she said.

In opposition, councillor Tim Dark said despite pages of amendments, “you can’t polish a turd”.

Residents say they are “weighing up” whether to appeal the decision at the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT).

According to council officers, it is “highly likely” that VCAT would approve the proposal.