Won in a canter

Duree Merkel is riding high after her oil painting took out Arcare aged care homes’ national card-design prize.

Ms Merkel’s oil painting of wild, running horses was awarded in the second annual Card Art competition.

The delighted though “shocked” 80-year-old Arcare Keysborough resident says her love of horses inspired her winning design.

A former switchboard operator, Ms Merkel is a regular knitter. She has been doing art as a hobby for the past 40 years.

“I find it incredibly relaxing, and I love being creative.”

About 200 paintings, sketches, watercolours, photos and craft projects were submitted by Arcare residents and art groups across the country.

Prizes were awarded in six categories – all occasion, season’s greetings, birthday, get well, mental health and gratitude.

Winners were voted upon by the public.