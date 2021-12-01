Denis Zooms in for carols

Greater Dandenong Carols will be staged online on Friday 10 December.

The 74th annual event dubbed ‘Bringing Christmas Home’ features carols legend Denis Walter as host.

Other acts are Mixed Signals acapella, Aaron Lee from The Voice, local singer Vanessa Cox, the Greater Dandenong Band and Santa Claus.

Registrations are required to tune into the event via Zoom.

As part of the event, a ‘Sneaky Elf’ competition is being run until 12 December.

Greater Dandenong Carols is live-streamed free on Friday 10 December, 7.30pm-8.30pm. The event can continue to be viewed during the following week.

Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/carols