Looking Back

100 years ago

2 February 1922

A Hotel wanted at Chelsea

The question whether Chelsea should have an hotel of its own has aroused strong feeling locally and it will be a great interest to supporters of both sides in the contest to hear the official view. From official sources it has ascertained that Chelsea is included in the Dandenong licensing district, in which there are at present seven hotels and two Australian wine licences. Four of the hotels are in Dandenong, two at Cranbourne, and one in the east side of the creek at Mordialloc. This licensing district carried “Reduction” and a sitting of the Licensing Court for the purpose of giving effect to the vote will shortly be held. The jurisdiction of the Court is to close one hotel. Where “Reduction” has been carried in a licensing district, the Act sets out the number of licences can be reduced to ¾ of the existing number. Under the existing law there is therefore no possibility of Chelsea getting a licence unless one of the existing licences in the district voluntarily disappears.

50 years ago

1 February 1972

Police Move stirs Row

Noble Park police station is to disappear under plans involving extensive reshuffling of police personnel. Two leaders in the fight to save the station, however, have decided not to accept the decision. Mr Alan Lind MLA for Dandenong and Springvale Councillor Fred Wachter have said they will not let the matter rest. Under Secretary, Mr J V Dillon, had given approval to the project. He said it would come into effect on Monday February 21. The five men at Noble Park will move to Springvale, which will be developed as a 24-hour station.

20 years ago

4 February 2002

Horsing around

President of Springvale Asian Business Association Stan Chang and Dandenong Mayor Youhorn Chea prepare to celebrate the year of the Horse at this Sunday’s 10th annual Springvale Lunar new year festival starting at 10.45am. More than 70,000 people attended last year’s festival that featured the traditional dancing lion and dragon with exotic Asian foods.

5 years ago

6 February 2017

Crowd crows for Luna Festivities

Dandenong Market saw in the Lunar New Year with a bang this year as the whole community came out to bring in the Year of the Rooster. The market was alive with dance, music, food, and people from 10am Sunday 29 January as the celebrations went underway. There was even a special live cooking demonstration with chef, presenter, and specialist food consultant Tim Hollands. About 24,000 people came to the market for the celebrations and Dandenong Market manager Briony Walker said it couldn’t have been a better day. “It was really wonderful and its important for us to celebrate these events because we are the home of cultural celebrations,” she said. “We are thankful for the performers, food traders and everyone that came along.”

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society