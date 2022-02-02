Upgrade starts

Drivers in Melbourne’s busy South East are closer to experiencing safer and less congested roads, with construction on the Western Port Highway Upgrade now underway.

The Australian and Victorian governments have awarded Downer EDI Works the contract to build the $115 million project, which will be jointly funded by both governments.

The upgrade will create about 350 direct jobs throughout construction, while improving safety and managing the traffic flow onto and off the Western Port Highway for the 22,000 drivers who use it daily.

Federal Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts Paul Fletcher said the upgrade was vital to the post-pandemic economic recovery.

“The Western Port Highway Upgrade will create hundreds of Victorian jobs while improving safety for thousands of motorists every day,” Mr Fletcher said.

“This is a very important transport artery connecting the Gippsland and Monash Freeway with Hastings being incredibly busy. The Morrison government is very pleased to be working on this significant contribution.

“Melbourne is a growing city. We’re seeing significant growth in housing and the road and rail insfrastructure needs to keep up with that.

Roundabouts at Ballarto Road and Cranbourne-Frankston Road will be replaced with traffic lights to reduce congestion, improve safety and travel times, as part of the upgrade.

Victorian Transport Infrastructure Minister Jacinta Allan said the upgrades would ease congestion in Melbourne’s South East.

“These upgrades will reduce congestion and make driving easier and safer for Victorians in Melbourne’s rapidly growing south-eastern suburbs,” Ms Allan said.

“It accompanies other important transport investments in removing dangerous and congested level crossings that are all about supporting local people to have safer journeys to get to and from where they want to go.“