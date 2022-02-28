Garden springs to life

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

The seeds for the Maralinga Community Garden are finally beginning to sprout.

After three years of waiting for approval, the Biofilta wicking beds and a dwarf mulberry tree was planted at Chandler Road Reserve, Keysborough on Saturday 26 February.

Spokesperson Gaye Guest said it had been an “interesting journey in planning and resilience”.

“Now with food security at the forefront of everyone’s minds it is the right time for locals to join with keen gardeners to establish a gardening community where we can share knowledge and learn from one another.”

The garden’s perimeter fence and tap line was built by City of Dandenong, and the wicking beds funded by a South East Water grant.

The “tried and tested” beds produced great returns. Such beds had been used successfully in Island nations, Ms Guest said.

Members will be able to grow crops in either in-ground plots, raised beds or Biofilta food cubes.

“We welcome new enquiries from local residents or groups who want to sign up to be involved in this new emerging project

“We are excited about the future and have liaised with other community gardens to broaden our knowledge and learn from their experiences.

“It is through these discussions and recent grass roots fund-raising efforts that have set us up in a very good place to move forward.”

The garden’s dynamic signage pays homage to the former Maralinga Primary School and the site’s history as significant indigenous land and farmland.

The garden is at Chandler Road Reserve, 327 Chandler Rd, Keysborough. To join, call president Bryan Hunter on 0409 003 652 or like and message the MCG Facebook page.