Celebrate the Hub

Springvale’s community precinct will be a ‘hub’ of activity during celebrations on Saturday 5 March.

The action-packed program from City of Greater Dandenong will be the largest event staged at Springvale Community Hub since its Covid-clouded opening in late 2020.

It includes rides, art workshops, a clothing swap, traditional cultural performances, live music and an open air cinema.

There will also be activities from Bike n Blend, Animals of Oz, Dr Hubble the Bubble Man, Trash Puppets, tea tasting with Springvale Neighbourhood House, photo booth with Council’s Youth Services, and ‘come and try’ sports on the multipurpose sports courts.

Face painting by Spring Parks Primary, a community art piece by South East Community Links, a Springvale District Historical Society display, and a silent disco will also be staged.

From 7pm-9pm, the much-loved movie Madagascar will be shown as part of Council’s Open Air Movies series at the Hub.

Spectators are welcome to bring a rug and picnic for an evening under the stars.

Covid safe guidelines will be in place.

The Springvale Community Hub ‘community celebration’ is at 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale.

Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/community-celebration-2022.